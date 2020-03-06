Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

200603-N-QY794-1023 ARABIAN SEA (June 3, 2020) Capt. Bill Shaffley, outgoing commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 pins Capt. Zoah Scheneman, incoming commander of DESRON 26, with the command-at-sea insignia during a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) June 3, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter/Released)

