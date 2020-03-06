Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Orion Shotton 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200603-N-GG032-1006 ARABIAN SEA (June 3, 2020) Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, speaks during a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) June 3, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Orion K. Shotton/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 14:23
    Photo ID: 6229630
    VIRIN: 200603-N-GG032-1200
    Resolution: 3296x2197
    Size: 993.4 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    OFRP
    USCENTCOMPA

