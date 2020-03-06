200603-N-GG032-1006 ARABIAN SEA (June 3, 2020) Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, speaks during a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) June 3, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Orion K. Shotton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 14:23 Photo ID: 6229630 VIRIN: 200603-N-GG032-1200 Resolution: 3296x2197 Size: 993.4 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SA Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.