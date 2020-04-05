The firing range at German Village (structure in the background) was littered with old rocket tubes, inert munitions used in training, ammo boxes and other cast-offs. Cleanup crews tackled it; the result is in the next photo.
This work, DPG Range Cleanup [Image 5 of 5], by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS
