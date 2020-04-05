Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPG Range Cleanup [Image 5 of 5]

    DPG Range Cleanup

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2020

    Photo by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    The firing range at German Village (structure in the background) was littered with old rocket tubes, inert munitions used in training, ammo boxes and other cast-offs. Cleanup crews tackled it; the result is in the next photo.

