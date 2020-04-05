Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPG Range Cleanup [Image 2 of 5]

    DPG Range Cleanup

    DUGWAY, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2020

    Photo by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Christian Courtney stacks 3-inch aluminum pipe, left over from a test many years ago, onto the bed of a truck for recycling.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPG Range Cleanup [Image 5 of 5], by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DPG Range Cleanup

