DPG Range Cleanup

Photo By Albert Vogel | The firing range at German Village (structure in the background) was littered with old rocket tubes, inert munitions used in training, ammo boxes and other cast-offs. Cleanup crews tackled it; the result is in the next photo.

With some customers having to delay training and testing at Dugway Proving Ground because of travel complications wrought by the pandemic, DPG’s largest contractor has taken advantage of the slowed pace to do spring cleaning.

Jacobs Engineering has assigned some of its support personnel to ranges and facilities that need mowing, weed trimming, scrap metal removal and other cleanup. At one site, they spent two days picking up empty cartridge cases; all metals whatever their origin are recycled.

Chad Hillstead, a senior mechanical technician with Jacobs Engineering, said he discussed opportunity and needs with Chris Johnson, chief of Special Programs Division. Johnson saw the opportunity to do major cleanup on ranges because of good weather and lack of use – two factors not often together.

Contractors tasked to the range cleanup effort were Konnor Glavin, Dylan Hodges, Logan Hull, Dustin Kolb, Nate Millett, Austin Rice, Joe Wheeler, Blake Johansen and Maka Kioa. Overseeing the project’s work were Jerry Metcalf and Dirk Johnson.