Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DPG Range Cleanup

    DPG Range Cleanup

    Photo By Albert Vogel | The firing range at German Village (structure in the background) was littered with old...... read more read more

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Story by Albert Vogel 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    With some customers having to delay training and testing at Dugway Proving Ground because of travel complications wrought by the pandemic, DPG’s largest contractor has taken advantage of the slowed pace to do spring cleaning.
    Jacobs Engineering has assigned some of its support personnel to ranges and facilities that need mowing, weed trimming, scrap metal removal and other cleanup. At one site, they spent two days picking up empty cartridge cases; all metals whatever their origin are recycled.
    Chad Hillstead, a senior mechanical technician with Jacobs Engineering, said he discussed opportunity and needs with Chris Johnson, chief of Special Programs Division. Johnson saw the opportunity to do major cleanup on ranges because of good weather and lack of use – two factors not often together.
    Contractors tasked to the range cleanup effort were Konnor Glavin, Dylan Hodges, Logan Hull, Dustin Kolb, Nate Millett, Austin Rice, Joe Wheeler, Blake Johansen and Maka Kioa. Overseeing the project’s work were Jerry Metcalf and Dirk Johnson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 14:32
    Story ID: 371373
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPG Range Cleanup, by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Range cleanup
    Dugway Proving Ground Puublic Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT