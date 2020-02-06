CAPE MAY, N.J. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Duran instructs recruit on proper galley procedure at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, June 2, 2020.
The company commanders at Training Center Cape May work vigorously to transform recruits from civilians to smartly disciplined, physically fit members of the United States Coast Guard.
U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6229565
|VIRIN:
|200602-G-DI310-1028
|Resolution:
|4961x3579
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CAPE MAY, N.J. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Duran instructs recruit on proper galley procedure [Image 3 of 3], by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
