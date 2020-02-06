Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Duran instructs recruits on uniform maintenance at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, June 2, 2020.

    The company commanders at Training Center Cape May work vigorously to transform recruits from civilians to smartly disciplined, physically fit members of the United States Coast Guard.

    U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown

    This work, CAPE MAY, N.J. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Duran instructs recruits on uniform maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

