CAPE MAY, N.J. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Duran is recognized for his dedication to recruit training as he lead recruit company November 198 on an accelerated schedule as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, June 2, 2020.



The company commanders at Training Center Cape May work vigorously to transform recruits from civilians to smartly disciplined, physically fit members of the United States Coast Guard.



U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown

