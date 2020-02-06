Getting on Flight

Soldiers with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, board a plane as part of Task Force Magnolia at Thompson Field in Flowood, Miss., June 2, 2020. Task Force Magnolia is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement in the District of Columbia to secure the safety of its citizens and property. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot)

