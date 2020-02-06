Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Words of Wisdom From CSM Raines [Image 1 of 4]

    Words of Wisdom From CSM Raines

    FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    Command Sgt. Major John T. Raines, senior enlisted leader for the Mississippi National Guard, talks to Soldiers of Task Force Magnolia before their departure flight at Thompson Field in Flowood, Miss., June 2, 2020. Task Force Magnolia is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement in the District of Columbia to secure the safety of its citizens and property. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 13:17
    Photo ID: 6229515
    VIRIN: 200602-A-IX958-943
    Resolution: 4810x3207
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: FLOWOOD, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Words of Wisdom From CSM Raines [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

