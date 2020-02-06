Senior Leaders talk to Soldiers of Task Force Magnolia

Major Gen. Janson D. Boyles, adjutant general of Mississippi, and Command Sgt. Major John T. Raines, senior enlisted leader for the Mississippi National Guard, talks to Soldiers of Task Force Magnolia before their departure flight at Thompson Field in Flowood, Miss., June 2, 2020. Task Force Magnolia is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement in the District of Columbia to secure the safety of its citizens and property. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot)

