Learning about risk management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES 03.04.2020 Courtesy Photo AFWERX

U.S. Air Force AFVentures fellows take part in a meeting with Brian O’Malley, a partner at Forerunner Ventures in San Francisco, Calif., March 4, 2020. The fellows learned about the firm’s portfolio and how to make successful investment and risk management decisions, so as to better deliver essential capabilities to the Air Force’s mission. (Photo by Maj. Stacie N. Shafran)