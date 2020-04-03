U.S. Air Force AFVentures fellows take part in a meeting with Brian O’Malley, a partner at Forerunner Ventures in San Francisco, Calif., March 4, 2020. The fellows learned about the firm’s portfolio and how to make successful investment and risk management decisions, so as to better deliver essential capabilities to the Air Force’s mission. (Photo by Maj. Stacie N. Shafran)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6229492
|VIRIN:
|200304-F-ZZ000-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Learning about risk management [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFVentures Fellowship forges connections between military, Silicon Valley
LEAVE A COMMENT