    Learning about risk management

    Learning about risk management

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    AFWERX

    U.S. Air Force AFVentures fellows take part in a meeting with Brian O’Malley, a partner at Forerunner Ventures in San Francisco, Calif., March 4, 2020. The fellows learned about the firm’s portfolio and how to make successful investment and risk management decisions, so as to better deliver essential capabilities to the Air Force’s mission. (Photo by Maj. Stacie N. Shafran)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 13:00
    Photo ID: 6229492
    VIRIN: 200304-F-ZZ000-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning about risk management [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Learning about risk management

    AFVentures Fellowship forges connections between military, Silicon Valley

