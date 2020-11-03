AFVentures Fellowship group photo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    U.S. Air Force AFVentures fellows pose for a photo at Brit + Co Headquarters in Mill Valley, Calif., March 11, 2020. The fellows met with Brit Morin, the company’s founder and CEO, and Anjelika Temple, the co-founder and chief creative officer (top row, second from left and right). They also met with Dave Morin (top left, back row) the founder of Offline Ventures. In addition to expanding their professional networks by building valuable relationships with top Silicon Valley investors and technology visionaries, the fellows also learned how to develop cultures of innovation and identify the critical terms to look for in an acquisition. (Photo by Maj. Stacie N. Shafran)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 13:00
