AFVentures Fellowship now accepting applications for Fall Cohort

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force AFVentures fellows pose for a photo at Brit + Co Headquarters in Mill...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force AFVentures fellows pose for a photo at Brit + Co Headquarters in Mill Valley, Calif., March 11, 2020. The fellows met with Brit Morin, the company’s founder and CEO, and Anjelika Temple, the co-founder and chief creative officer (top row, second from left and right). They also met with Dave Morin (top left, back row) the founder of Offline Ventures. In addition to expanding their professional networks by building valuable relationships with top Silicon Valley investors and technology visionaries, the fellows also learned how to develop cultures of innovation and identify the critical terms to look for in an acquisition. (Photo by Maj. Stacie N. Shafran) see less | View Image Page

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES 07.31.2020 Courtesy Story AFWERX

The AFVentures Fellowship Fall Cohort, a collaboration between AFWERX, Defense Innovation Unit, NavalX and PEO Digital, is now accepting applications until Aug. 7.



From Sept. 14 to Oct. 23, fellows will be embedded with some of the world’s most advanced venture capital firms to gain an understanding of risk management, the developing technology landscape and build relationships that can provide new opportunities to the Department of Defense.



“In addition to the government, venture capitalists and investors are a key component of accelerating innovation in sectors we rely on to accomplish our mission,” said Maj. Tony Perez, AFWERX Spark Cell lead. “To better collaborate and understand the different roles we play, we need Airmen who understand the world of startups, investing and technological advancement.”



Following the launch of the fellowship in February 2020 and in response to health isolation measures related to COVID-19, the cohort has been designed to be a virtual experience at no cost to the fellow’s home unit.



The fellowship will require the following from service members who are accepted to the program:

- Memo signed by unit’s commanding officer

- Two weeks of part-time work (2-4 hrs a week) preparing you with industry concepts and background through readings, webinars, and discussions.

- Six weeks in a virtual immersion with a Bay Area venture capital or technology firm.

- A capstone that captures and shares your thoughts as a DoD specialist in risk management & investment.



The fellowship is open to all Department of Defense Active Duty, Guard, Reserve, Enlisted, Officer and Civilian Service personnel.



This fellowship is managed by Shift, a San Francisco-based tech startup, via a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Open Topic contract and in coordination with AFWERX to expose Airmen to concepts including design thinking, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship.



Apply to the AFVentures Fellowship Fall Cohort here: https://www.shift.org/afv