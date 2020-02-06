Spc. Justin Myers, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, and Spc. Paige Curtiss, 253rd Engineer Battalion, food service specialist, complete a security walk-through at an alternate care facility on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., June 2, 2020. Arizona National Guard service members are assisting the Public Heath Service while they care for COVID-19 patients by providing security and other non-medical tasks as needed (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 12:46
Location:
|CHINLE, AZ, US
This work, Arizona National Guard service members assist the Public Heath Service on the Navajo Nation, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
