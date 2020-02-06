Spc. Justin Myers, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, assists Spc. Paige Curtiss, 253rd Engineer Battalion, food service specialist, with putting on personal protection equipment before entering a COVID-19 hot zone at an alternate care facility on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., June 2, 2020. Arizona National Guard service members are assisting the Public Heath Service while they care for COVID-19 patients by providing security and other non-medical tasks as needed (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 12:46 Photo ID: 6229462 VIRIN: 200602-Z-CC902-0010 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.31 MB Location: CHINLE, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard service members assist the Public Heath Service on the Navajo Nation [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.