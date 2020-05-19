Red Tails join COVID-19 Response Team

Members of the Task Force 31 COVID-19 response team prepare to sanitize office space, restrooms and patient rooms in the Montgomery Health and Rehab facility May 19, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama Army and Air National Guardsmen assigned to the Task Force 31 response team helped disinfect long term care facilities throughout the state of Alabama as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)

Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US