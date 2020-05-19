Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tails join COVID-19 Response Team

    Red Tails join COVID-19 Response Team

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Christopher Hamby, 690th Chemical Company Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) technician, reviews disinfecting room details with U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Destiny Ray, 214th Military Police Company military police, during the Task Force 31 COVID-19 response team visit to the Montgomery Health and Rehab facility May 19, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama. Members of the Alabama Army and Air National Guardsmen assigned to the Task Force 31 response team helped disinfect medical facilities and nursing homes as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Tails join COVID-19 Response Team [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Tails join COVID-19 Response Team
    Red Tails join COVID-19 Response Team

    TAGS

    187th Fighter Wing
    Alabama National Guard
    Task Force 31
    COVID-19

