U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Christopher Hamby, 690th Chemical Company Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) technician, reviews disinfecting room details with U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Destiny Ray, 214th Military Police Company military police, during the Task Force 31 COVID-19 response team visit to the Montgomery Health and Rehab facility May 19, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama. Members of the Alabama Army and Air National Guardsmen assigned to the Task Force 31 response team helped disinfect medical facilities and nursing homes as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 10:21 Photo ID: 6229155 VIRIN: 200519-Z-EN341-2838 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 530.78 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Tails join COVID-19 Response Team [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.