Michigan National Guard assists with ensuring peace in Kalamazoo

The Michigan National Guard assisted the City of Kalamazoo on June 2, 2020, by ensuring peace during a protest downtown. Michigan National Guard members will provide support to local civil authorities for as long as requested as a peaceful presence for the safety of Michigan communities. (Michigan National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

