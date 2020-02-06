Michigan National Guard assists with ensuring peace in Kalamazoo

The Michigan National Guard assisted the City of Kalamazoo on June 2, 2020, by ensuring peace during a protest downtown. Michigan National Guard members will provide support to local civil authorities for as long as requested as a peaceful presence for the safety of Michigan communities. (Michigan National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)
|06.02.2020
|06.03.2020 07:58
|6229092
|200602-A-ME297-181
|960x640
|698.57 KB
|KALAMAZOO, MI, US
|7
|3
|0
