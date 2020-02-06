Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard assists with ensuring peace in Kalamazoo [Image 1 of 5]

    Michigan National Guard assists with ensuring peace in Kalamazoo

    KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan National Guard assisted the City of Kalamazoo on June 2, 2020, by ensuring peace during a protest downtown. Michigan National Guard members will provide support to local civil authorities for as long as requested as a peaceful presence for the safety of Michigan communities. (Michigan National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 07:58
    Location: KALAMAZOO, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard assists with ensuring peace in Kalamazoo [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    peace
    national guard
    Kalamazoo
    Michigan national guard
    always ready always there
    Michiganders helping Michiganders

