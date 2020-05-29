Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guardsmen provide medical aid to COVID-19 hotspot [Image 3 of 3]

    Cal Guardsmen provide medical aid to COVID-19 hotspot

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Gomez-Castro, left, Senior Airman Samuel Marchini, center, and Senior Airman Jolene Domingo, right, all from the 144th Medical Detachment, 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard, give a thumbs up as they depart for a shift at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Brawley, California, May 29, 2020. The Airmen are part of medical team requested through the Imperial County health operations area coordinator to support a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

