U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gilberto Castro, of the 163d Medical Group, 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, departs for a shift at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Brawley, California, May 29, 2020. Castro is part of medical team requested through the Imperial County health operations area coordinator to support a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)
Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 06:55
Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
Cal Guardsmen provide medical aid to COVID-19 hotspot
