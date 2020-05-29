Cal Guardsmen provide medical aid to COVID-19 hotspot

Airmen and Soldiers from the California National Guard decompress at the end of their shift in El Centro, California, May 29, 2020. The Guardsmen are augmenting staff at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Brawley due to a surge in COVID-19 patients admitted there. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 06:55
|Photo ID:
|6229053
|VIRIN:
|200529-Z-RZ465-2104
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|27.31 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
