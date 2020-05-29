Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    California National Guard   

    Airmen and Soldiers from the California National Guard decompress at the end of their shift in El Centro, California, May 29, 2020. The Guardsmen are augmenting staff at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Brawley due to a surge in COVID-19 patients admitted there. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 06:55
    Photo ID: 6229053
    VIRIN: 200529-Z-RZ465-2104
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 27.31 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guardsmen provide medical aid to COVID-19 hotspot [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    nursing
    EMT
    nurse
    DSCA
    California
    community
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    ARNG
    patient care
    CNA
    Imperial Valley
    Brawley
    Cal Guard
    DSCA NATIONAL GUARD IMAGES
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    DSCA Response
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID19NATIONALGUARD
    covid19usaffet
    USArmyCOVID19Response
    ndfhp2020
    ARMY-COVID19-RESPONSE
    Pioneer Memorial Hospital

