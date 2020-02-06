USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA 06.02.2020 Courtesy Photo USS Russell

EAST CHINA SEA (June 2, 2020) Chief Hospital Corpsman Ronald Brizuela, from Austin, Texas, left and Lt. j.g. Joseph Ellis, from Tampa, Fla., inspect a thermometer as part of a zone inspection aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)