USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA 06.02.2020 Courtesy Photo USS Russell

EAST CHINA SEA (June 2, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Mitchell Ballard, from Detroit, tightens a bolt on a land-marine 2500 engine aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)