EAST CHINA SEA (June 2, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Bridget Baxter, from Louisville, Ken., energizes a switchboard aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6229001
|VIRIN:
|200602-N-CU072-1058
|Resolution:
|4543x3024
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
