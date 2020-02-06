Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Mount Whitney

    NORTH SEA

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200602-N-RG482-0254 NORTH SEA (June 2, 2020) A civil service mariners assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) participates in a fire drill aboard the ship while in the North Sea, June 2, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 05:01
    Photo ID: 6228952
    VIRIN: 200602-N-RG482-0254
    Resolution: 3611x5233
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ITALY
    NAVY
    MOUNT WHITNEY
    NORTH SEA
    2020

