200602-N-RG482-0094 NORTH SEA (June 2, 2020) Dominic Moshini, right, a civil service mariner assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), gives damage control training to other Mount Whitney civil service mariners during a fire drill aboard the ship while in the North Sea, June 2, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

