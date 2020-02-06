200602-N-RG482-0201 NORTH SEA (June 2, 2020) Civil service mariners assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) participate in a fire drill aboard the ship while in the North Sea, June 2, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 05:01
|Photo ID:
|6228942
|VIRIN:
|200602-N-RG482-0201
|Resolution:
|5174x3572
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
