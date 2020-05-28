Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney

    NORTH SEA

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200528-N-RG482-0551 NORTH SEA (May 28, 2020) The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) launches chaff from a MK36 launcher while in the North Sea, May 28, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

