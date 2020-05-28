200528-N-RG482-0551 NORTH SEA (May 28, 2020) The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) launches chaff from a MK36 launcher while in the North Sea, May 28, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

