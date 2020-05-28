200528-N-BM428-0089 NORTH SEA (May 28, 2020) The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) fires chaff from a MK 36 chaff launcher during a weapons familiarization training while in the North Sea, May 28, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 04:27 Photo ID: 6228930 VIRIN: 200528-N-BM428-0089 Resolution: 1042x744 Size: 332.13 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.