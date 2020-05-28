200528-N-RG482-0611 NORTH SEA (May 28, 2020) Chaff launched from a MK36 chaff launcher aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) explodes while in the North Sea, May 28, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

