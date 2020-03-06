200603-N-N0274-1044
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) flies a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Will Bennett)
|06.03.2020
|06.03.2020 02:21
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
