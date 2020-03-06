Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200603-N-N0274-1044
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) flies a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Will Bennett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 02:21
    Photo ID: 6228861
    VIRIN: 200603-N-N0274-1044
    Resolution: 6560x4686
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevlet
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    aircraft carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT