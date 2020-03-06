Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher Blachly 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200603-N-TC338-1025

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Geovanni Cruz, from Cleveland, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), searches for surface contacts June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020
    Photo ID: 6228860
    VIRIN: 200603-N-TC338-1025
    Resolution: 5363x3228
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Christopher Blachly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 71
    Pacific Ocean
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Thedore Roosevelt

