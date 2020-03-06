200603-N-TC338-1025



PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Geovanni Cruz, from Cleveland, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), searches for surface contacts June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU