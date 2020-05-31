Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Airmen Provide Public Safety [Image 2 of 3]

    Minnesota National Guard Airmen Provide Public Safety

    BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Luther Talks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Left, Maj. Casey Brown, Commander of the 208th Weather Flight, 133rd Airlift wing, Minnesota National Guard (MNNG), and Christine Action, American Red Cross shelter volunteer pose for a photograph at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, Minn., May 25, 2020. The MNNG were providing a visible presence at the American Red Cross shelter for public safety. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

