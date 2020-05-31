Minnesota National Guard Airmen Provide Public Safety

Staff Sgt. David Brand, assigned to 208th Weather Flight, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard (MNNG), talks with American Red Cross shelter volunteers during the Minnesota Civil Support mission at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, Minn., May 25, 2020. The MNNG were providing a visible presence at the American Red Cross shelter for public safety. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

Date Taken: 05.31.2020
Location: BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US