Christine Acton, American Red Cross shelter volunteer, talks with Minnesota National Guard (MNNG) Airmen during the Minnesota Civil Support mission at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, Minn., May 25, 2020. The MNNG were providing a visible presence at the American Red Cross shelter for public safety. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 00:50 Photo ID: 6228812 VIRIN: 200531-Z-YI679-2002 Resolution: 4888x4526 Size: 909.88 KB Location: BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota National Guard Airmen Provide Public Safety [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.