U.S. Agency for International Development ventilators are loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to be delivered to Moscow, Russia, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 2, 2020. Dover AFB’s strategic location facilitates the expedient delivery of supplies throughout the globe, including Russia, where the COVID-19 outbreak is worsening and there are the third-highest number of cases in the world and the highest number of cases in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 22:34 Photo ID: 6228743 VIRIN: 200602-F-NX530-1051 Resolution: 8037x5358 Size: 6.4 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB supports USAID mission providing ventilators to Russia [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.