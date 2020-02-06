Senior Airman Zachary Griffith, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, unhooks a hydrant coupler from R-12 Refueler Mobility Unit to the ground fuel hydrant system prior to an U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, carrying U.S. Agency for International Development ventilators to be delivered to Moscow, Russia, taking off at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 2, 2020. Dover AFB’s strategic location facilitates the expedient delivery of supplies throughout the globe, including Russia, where the COVID-19 outbreak is worsening and there are the third-highest number of cases in the world and the highest number of cases in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 22:34 Photo ID: 6228742 VIRIN: 200602-F-NX530-1103 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.92 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB supports USAID mission providing ventilators to Russia [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.