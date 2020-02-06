Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB supports USAID mission providing ventilators to Russia [Image 4 of 7]

    Dover AFB supports USAID mission providing ventilators to Russia

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Zachary Griffith, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, unhooks a hydrant coupler from R-12 Refueler Mobility Unit to the ground fuel hydrant system prior to an U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, carrying U.S. Agency for International Development ventilators to be delivered to Moscow, Russia, taking off at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 2, 2020. Dover AFB’s strategic location facilitates the expedient delivery of supplies throughout the globe, including Russia, where the COVID-19 outbreak is worsening and there are the third-highest number of cases in the world and the highest number of cases in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 22:34
    Photo ID: 6228742
    VIRIN: 200602-F-NX530-1103
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB supports USAID mission providing ventilators to Russia [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB supports USAID mission providing ventilators to Russia
