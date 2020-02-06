200602-N-ML137-2090 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 02, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 launches from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 15:40
|Photo ID:
|6228449
|VIRIN:
|200602-N-ML137-2090
|Resolution:
|6593x4400
|Size:
|618.4 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT