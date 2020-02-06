USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200602-N-ML137-2045 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 02, 2020) Airman Tristan Pineda, from Glendale, California, right, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Caleb Hastings, from Buckner, Missouri, assigned to Carrier Airwing (CAG) 5 use a scrubber to clean the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

