    DAFB ALS class 20E goes virtual [Image 2 of 3]

    DAFB ALS class 20E goes virtual

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Brianna Walberg, 436th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, discusses online with students from ALS Class 20E May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. ALS Class 20E is online only per guidance from Air University’s Barnes Center for Enlisted Education due to COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 12:53
    Photo ID: 6228287
    VIRIN: 200528-F-NX530-1003
    Resolution: 7814x4849
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    This work, DAFB ALS class 20E goes virtual [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

