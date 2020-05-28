Tech. Sgt. Brianna Walberg, 436th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, discusses online with students from ALS Class 20E May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. ALS Class 20E is online only due to COVID-19 restrictions, per guidance from Air University’s Barnes Center for Enlisted Education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 12:53 Photo ID: 6228286 VIRIN: 200528-F-NX530-1009 Resolution: 7463x5445 Size: 5.51 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAFB ALS class 20E goes virtual [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.