Tech. Sgt. Brianna Walberg, 436th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, discusses online with students from ALS Class 20E May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. ALS Class 20E is online only due to COVID-19 restrictions, per guidance from Air University’s Barnes Center for Enlisted Education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|05.28.2020
|06.02.2020 12:53
|6228286
|200528-F-NX530-1009
|7463x5445
|5.51 MB
|DOVER, DE, US
|2
|0
|0
DAFB ALS class 20E goes virtual
