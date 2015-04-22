Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program Recognizes Outstanding Service [Image 3 of 3]

    NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program Recognizes Outstanding Service

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2015

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Paige Mammolito, General Manager, Navy Lodge Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., was named Navy Lodge General Manager of the Year. Mammolito is an avid supporter of both the Navy Lodge and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story, attending meetings, special events and speaking at various functions

    NEXCOM
    Navy Exchange Service Command
    Navy Lodge Program

