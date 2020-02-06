NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program Recognizes Outstanding Service

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Paige Mammolito, General Manager, Navy Lodge Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., was named...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Paige Mammolito, General Manager, Navy Lodge Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., was named Navy Lodge General Manager of the Year. Mammolito is an avid supporter of both the Navy Lodge and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story, attending meetings, special events and speaking at various functions see less | View Image Page

On June 1, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program recognized its associates and Navy Lodges who displayed PREMIER Guest Service in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Navy Lodge awards were presented virtually by NEXCOM’s Chief Executive Officer, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi.



“Over the past several months, our team has really been in high gear navigating the impacts from this worldwide COVID-19 crisis,” said Christopher Settelen, Vice President, Navy Lodge Program. “Our Navy Lodge Program associates have been working tirelessly to support Sailors and military families who were placed on Restriction of Movement (ROM) orders as a precaution before or after deployment or due to a recent permanent change of station (PCS) move. It was great we could all pause and take the time to celebrate virtually with our hard-working associates since we couldn’t all be together in person.”



The most coveted award to earn is the Edward E. Carlson Award, given each year to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The Navy Lodge of the Year Carlson Award winner is Navy Lodge San Diego, Calif. Navy Lodge Norfolk, Va., is the winner in the large category and Navy Lodge Whidbey Island, Wash., won in the medium category.



The grand winner of the Navy Lodge Hospitality Award is Navy Lodge Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Navy Lodge New London, Conn., earned the award in the large category while Navy Lodge Newport, RI, earned the award in the medium category. Navy Lodge Hospitality Awards are presented to Navy Lodges that best demonstrate the Spirit of Hospitality based on PREMIER Guest Service and a high guest satisfaction rating.



Antonino Motta, Maintenance, Navy Lodge Sigonella, Italy, was named the Navy Lodge Associate of the Year for his outstanding work over the past year. In addition to his stellar work ethic and drive for PREMIER Guest Service, Motta also strives to continuously improve work methods at the Navy Lodge. He has worked for NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program for 20 years.



Paige Mammolito, General Manager, Navy Lodge Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., was named Navy Lodge General Manager of the Year. Mammolito is an avid supporter of both the Navy Lodge and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story, attending meetings, special events and speaking at various functions. In addition, her efforts recognizing her associates and building trust in the workplace has resulted in high morale and an unprecedented 39 point increase in the Navy Lodge’s Associate Satisfaction Index (ASI) score. Mammolito has been at Navy Lodge Little Creek-Fort Story since 2017.