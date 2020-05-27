Chaplain Talks With Soldier

Capt. Tyler Stauffer, a chaplain for Task Force Central, speaks with Soldiers at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on May 27, 2020. Stauffer has been activated to serve and assist service members during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Zachary M. Zippe)

