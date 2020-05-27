Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Speaks with Engineer [Image 2 of 4]

    Chaplain Speaks with Engineer

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Spc. Zachary Zippe 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Tyler Stauffer, a chaplain for Task Force Central, speaks with Soldiers at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on May 27, 2020. Stauffer has been activated to serve and assist service members during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Zachary M. Zippe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Speaks with Engineer [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

