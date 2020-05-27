Capt. Tyler Stauffer, a chaplain for Task Force Central, delivers a briefing at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on May 27, 2020. Stauffer has been activated to serve and assist service members during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Zachary M. Zippe)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6228260
|VIRIN:
|200527-Z-HT454-006
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain Delivers Briefing During COVID-19 Relief [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
