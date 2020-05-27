Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain Delivers Briefing During COVID-19 Relief [Image 3 of 4]

    Chaplain Delivers Briefing During COVID-19 Relief

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Spc. Zachary Zippe 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Tyler Stauffer, a chaplain for Task Force Central, delivers a briefing at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on May 27, 2020. Stauffer has been activated to serve and assist service members during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Zachary M. Zippe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 12:24
    Photo ID: 6228260
    VIRIN: 200527-Z-HT454-006
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Delivers Briefing During COVID-19 Relief [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chaplain Briefs Commander During COVID-19 Relief
    Chaplain Speaks with Engineer
    Chaplain Delivers Briefing During COVID-19 Relief
    Chaplain Talks With Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    service
    Iowa National Guard
    PPE
    assist
    chaplain
    Iowa Army National Guard
    personal protective equipment
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    soul care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT