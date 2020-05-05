U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 122nd Engineer Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, help clear debris in Pickens County, South Carolina, May 5, 2020, in the aftermath of storms that impacted the state, April 13. The South Carolina National Guard is capable of supporting in response to storms and other natural disasters in the state in support of civilian partners for as long as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Roby Di Giovine, South Carolina National Guard)
This work, South Carolina National Guard engineers conduct debris clearing in Pickens County [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
South Carolina National Guard engineers respond in aftermath of storms in state
